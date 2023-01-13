Athlete of the Week: Tucker Rosbrook

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from General Brown who is putting up big numbers in points and rebounds. This 6 foot 7 pillar of strength earns this week’s title.

Tucker Rosbrook is a talented basketball player averaging about 27 points per game so far this season.

Among his more impressive games, 39 points and 26 rebounds in a win over Watertown, 35 points in a victory over South Lewis, 30 points and 23 rebounds against Clinton, 25 points and 17 rebounds in a win over OFA, and 25 points and 14 rebounds in a victory over South Jefferson.

An outstanding basketball talent.

Tucker is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 13, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.