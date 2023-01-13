Betty B. Binsley, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Betty B. Binsley, passed away at Summit Senior Village where she had been a resident since Oct. 2019. She was born in Hampstead, London England Dec. 10 1927, her parents were Samuel and Sara Binsley.

During the World War II Blitz of London she was moved out of London to a country home. She was one of the fortunate ones that the family that took her in treated her well. At age 14 she was a clerk for an English business until 1948, when she immigrated to the USA. She lived with her cousin and her husband, Dorothy and Charles Aubrey, in Cape Vincent, who were her sponsors. Betty became a naturalized American citizen in 1954. She worked for the Aubrey’s in their store and soda fountain until taking over managing it, and later becoming the sole owner. She retired and sold the store in 2006.

She enjoyed travelling, and returned to visit family in England several times. She also enjoyed bowling at Aubrey’s bowling allies in Clayton. She captained the Aubrey’s women’s team, which won a few league championships. After retiring, she enjoyed going out for meals with her dearest friends. As a member of the United Church of Cape Vincent she volunteered to be the financial secretary which position she held for many years. When retired, Betty was able to do one thing she really enjoyed and that was having cats and dogs to take care of and be company for her.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, a brother Edwin (Ted), 3 sisters, Cecelia (Pat) Read, Edie Guyver, and Eileen (died at infacy). Betty is survived by her sister-in-law Isabella, 3 nephews, 3 neices, and their families.

Special thanks to the staff at Summit Senior Village, 2nd floor assisted living for keeping Betty healthy and safe even during the Covid epidemic, and 4th floor skilled nursing for their care and concern during her final days. God bless you.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cape Vincent Fire Department and the United Church of Cape Vincent.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 20th between 3 PM and 6 PM at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cape Vincent. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM at United Church of Cape Vincent. A burial will be held at a later date in Spring at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Vincent.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfuneralhomeinc.com.

