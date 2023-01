TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 23 years to South Lewis, where three students were training the pool with hopes of making the U.S. Kayaking Team.

We head to the pool deck with then-reporter Carrier Poyner.

You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.