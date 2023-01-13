Cancer death rate down 32% in past 30 years, American Cancer Society says

The report says roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The cancer death rate in the U.S. has dropped 32% in the past 30 years, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

The report says advances in treatment, early detection and a decrease in smoking are reasons for the lower death rate.

According to the report, roughly 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented since 1991.

One of the biggest advances in treatment helping lower cancer death rates is the HPV vaccination, the report says. HPV, or human papillomavirus, can cause cervical and other cancers.

