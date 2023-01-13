CLT Presents The Fantasticks

February 3, 4 and 5
The Fantasticks
The Fantasticks
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Fantasticks is the longest off-Broadway show of all time- of anywhere in America for that matter.

Friday, February 3 6 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, February 4 (matinee) 1 pm to 4 pm

Sunday, February 5 (matinee) 1 pm to 4 pm

Carthage Little Theatre presents: The Fantasticks, music by Harvey Schmidt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones.

This dinner theater musical is directed by Tim Gilligan, with musical direction by Mike Perfetto.

The cost is $40.00 per person, which includes tax & tip. Reservations are a must, as seating is limited.

Call Ann Rohr at (315)492-2329 to make your reservations (please do not call The Sahara restaurant directly.)

Reservation deadline is 01/30/23.

Doors open 1/2 hour before buffet at 6:00pm, with curtain time at 7:00pm for Friday.

Doors open ½ hour before buffet at 1:00 pm with curtain time at 3:00 pm for Saturday and Sunday.

The Fantasticks at Carthage Little Theatre
The Fantasticks at Carthage Little Theatre(Carthage Little Theatre)

