Cooperative Extension has tips for New Year’s resolutions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Statistics show that by about this time into a new year, it’s likely more than half of us have started to abandon our resolutions.

That’s according to nutrition and parenting program manager April Bennett with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.

She says after two weeks, reality sets in, we get busy, and we start to get discouraged.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

Some of her tips:

- Don’t try to change everything at once.

- Keep goals simple.

- Once you obtain one goal, start a new one.

For more ideas, visit myplate.gov, mondaycampaigns.org, and ccejefferson.org/events.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.