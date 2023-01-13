Highlights & scores: Frontier League & NAC hoops, boys’ swimming

(WWNY) - Boys and girls’ basketball and boys’ swimming were among the items on the local sports menu on Thursday night.

In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted General Brown.

First quarter: Kori Nichols scores off the turnover. The Lady Lions are on top 2.

It’s Nichols again, kissing 2 off glass. General Brown is up 7. She had 24.

Watertown answers: Penelope Brown comes up with the loose ball and hits. Watertown is down 7.

Lily Dupee finishes the break with the bucket. General Brown is up 9.

Madelyn Ferris goes up strong down low.

General Brown beats Watertown 73-33

The Cavaliers hosted Beaver River in boys’ Frontier League basketball from Immaculate Heart.

First quarter: Lucas Roes hits the baseline floater. The Beavers are up 2.

Then it’s Kade Schneider burying the 3-ball. The Beavers are up 5.

The Cavaliers answer. Justin Draught hits the pullup, putting the Cavaliers within 3.

Then it’s Draught with the trifecta, tying the game at 5.

Carter Rice connects on the short jumper...

The Beavers beat IHC 60-57.

It was a scrappy seesaw battle with Gouverneur at Canton in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ basketball.

Coby Sterots with the putback for the Wildcats. It’s 2-0.

Vincent Nelson-Fuse with the putback for the Bears, tying the game at 2-2.

Raine Rumble on the fall-away shot. The Wildcats are up 2.

Nelson-Fuse again connects on the rebound.

Elias Snyder to Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo for the flush. Its 8-6 Gouverneur.

Rumble with the steal and layup.

Luke Wentworth answers with steal, bucket, and the foul.

It’s Rumble for 3.

Odetoyinbo takes another dunk.

Ethan Francey’s reverse layup – his only points of the game with :04 seconds left – lifted Canton to a 42-41 victory.

Lowville and Carthage were at Canton for a boys’ high school swim meet.

Among the winners:

- Cody Kempney topped the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.

- Colin Kempsey won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

- Jonathan Stewart captured the 200 freestyles.

- Andre Meleshchuk placed first in the 500 free.

- Zane Metzler won the 100 backstroke.

- Canton’s Luis Rodriguez-Guerrero won the 50 freestyle by one-100th of a second over Lowville’s Sam Gillette.

- Lowville captured two of three relays: the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

- Carthage won the 200-freestyle relay.

Lowville went on to sweep Carthage 113-54 and Canton 121-46. Carthage out-swam Canton 103-46.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 80, Copenhagen 43

Beaver River 60, Immaculate Heart 57

Lowville 59, Indian River 37

Belleville Henderson 62, Lyme 29

South Lewis 59, Thousand Islands 51

Lisbon 79, Hermon-DeKalb 39

Canton 42, Gouverneur 41

Sandy Creek 67, Alexandria 43

Girls’ high school basketball

Alexandria 45, South Lewis 33

General Brown 73, Watertown 33

Indian River 64, Lowville 39

Salmon River, OFA — postponed

Edwards-Knox 54, Chateaugay 49

Gouverneur 42, Canton 34

Heuvelton, Hammond — postponed

Malone 73, Potsdam 13

Massena 59, Norwood-Norfolk 22

St. Lawrence Central 60, Brushton-Moira 21

Boys’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 104, Indian River 67

Lowville 121, Canton 32

Carthage 103, Canton 46

Lowville 113, Carthage 54

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.