Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023.

She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.

Hope began a lifetime career as an educator for the General Brown School District in working as a First Grade Teacher at the Dexter Elementary School until she retired in 2010. She was dedicated to her students throughout her career. Hope sent each of her students a graduation card upon their graduation from General Brown High School. Hope took pride in knowing she contributed to the foundation of their education. She was a member of the General Brown Teacher’s Association, and she retired under NYSTRS (NYS teacher’s retirement system).

She married Bruce W. Kizzer on July 15, 1978 at the Dexter Presbyterian Church. The couple lived all their married life in Dexter. Mr. Kizzer was an operation manager at WWNY TV Channel 7 for 20 years. He passed unexpectedly on January 1, 2004. The two were high school sweethearts, who had had two children that she was very proud of. Hope literally spent her entire life within a one block radius of her childhood home in Dexter. As her first home was down the street from her childhood home, and next door to her retirement home, which belonged to her Aunt Myrna Joles. Hope later gained two beautiful grandchildren and has one more on the way. Hope valued every opportunity she had to spend with them and her family.

Hope was a cherished mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to all. She was always willing to give a lending ear. There were many great conversations around her kitchen table with anyone who stopped. Her door was always open and there was always something to talk about.

Hope was a member of the Dexter Presbyterian Church where she was also a Deacon and Elder. She loved to travel, and been to Hawaii twice with her sister-in-law, Carol. She enjoyed trips with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading a good book, fishing with Tim, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, she loved flowers, and a good burnt Hoffman hotdog.

Among her survivors are her daughter and son -in - law, Amelia M. (Mark) DeCilles, Chaumont, NY; her son, Kennneth L. Kizzer and his partner Nancy Garcia, Brownville, NY; two grandchildren, Benjamin (5) and Natalia (2) Kizzer; a brother and sister-in-law, Peter (Carol) Bellinger, Southampton, MA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by a sister Beth (Bellinger) Brown, and her longtime companion Timothy Farmer.

Calling hours will be Monday, January 16, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter NY.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with a spring burial to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations in Hope’s Memory may be made to the Dexter Elementary Art and Music Department (used as they see fit) or to the Dexter Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.