Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023.

Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.

She attended schools in Theresa including the one-room schoolhouse located at Kelsey Bridge. After the death of her father, it became necessary for her to drop-out of school in order to assist with the care of her younger siblings and helping on the family farm. This was a large disappointment to her, and she became the first of her siblings to obtain her GED in 1984.

Madeline married Richard Leslie Drake on August 13, 1949. She resided in Philadelphia, New York until it became necessary to relocate to Samaritan Summit Village during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her husband passed away at the family’s hunting camp located in Lewis County on November 11, 1976.

Throughout the years, Madeline worked at the Quaker Village Snack Bar, Crown Zellerbach, Weston’s Shopping Center, and Hall Ski-Lift. In 1968, she became a school bus driver for the Indian River Central School District until retiring in 1993 to become a day-care provider to her grandchildren.

She was a communicant at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (now closed) in Philadelphia. She was a life-time member of the Philadelphia Fire Department’s

Auxiliary, Fire Bells Bowling Team, in which she earned numerous awards for high scoring, and Philadelphia Red Hats.

Madeline is survived by her daughter, Candace (Daniel) Dwyer, of Theresa; a son, Leslie Drake of Clayton; a daughter Susan (Bruce) Jenne of Philadelphia; and a daughter Karen (Randy) Drake-Clark also of Philadelphia. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren: Shelby (Steven) Honeywell, Richard (Susan) Drake, Shannan (Cory) Marsell, Judd (Kathleen) Jenne, Jason Drake, Addie Jenne, Mollie (Mark) Jenne-Phalen, Carrie Jenne, Libbie (Andrew) Wheeler, Caroline (Ashley) Giaquinto, and Lindsey Grace Clark. Additionally, she is survived by her great grandchildren: Makenna, Seamus and Sawyer Honeywell; Quincy, Rowan and Ravan Marsell; Liam and Michael Jenne; Jalen, Grady, and Arie Drake; Aaron and Cora Russell; Ross and Drake Phalen; Everett and Elliott Wheeler, an additional Great Grandson will be arriving in February, and her first Great-Great Granddaughter will be arriving in March. She also has one surviving sibling, a brother, the 11th of the 13, Guy “Shorty” (Linda) Robinson of Brownville and more nieces, nephews, and cousins than one can begin to count.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; a son, Donald Richard, who passed away at birth; a daughter-in-law, LouAnne Drake; a great grandson, Bentley Drake; and eleven siblings—Lyall Robinson, Mazola “Mazie” Dollinger, Ralph Robinson, Beverly Bates, Shirley Jean Robinson, Raymond “Red” Robinson, John T. Robinson, Patsy Randall, Frank Robinson, Joseph Robinson and Lynn Robinson; as well as her best friend, Joyce Purcell.

Like most depression era families, Madeline was accustomed to hard work. She preserved the produce from their garden, dressed out and cooked fish and game her husband frequently brought home. She cut down trees, chopped and stacked wood. She helped her husband build the family hunting camp located on the Number Four Road in Lewis County.

Madeline was such a good cook that it wasn’t unusual for friends at Number Four to jockey for an invitation to dinner at the family’s hunting camp. She was crafty and was able to sew. She formerly created costumes for the Philadelphia Fire Department’s Annual Spring Show and other community activities. When Indian River’s music department performed Beauty and the Beast, she made most of the costumes, which turned out in such a beautiful manner, other school districts have borrowed them.

Above and beyond all, she was dedicated to her family. She never said no when a grandchild, or great grandchild needed a sitter, a drive to the orthodontist, a run to the pediatrician, pick-up from school if sick, or trips to and from sports practices. She loved her Indian River football team. She most especially loved watching the games when her son or grandsons were on the team. Pride was the name of the game for Madeline when it came to her family. She never tired of talking about any and all members of her family to anyone who was willing to listen. She loved them all a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.

The funeral is Monday at 1 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Evans Mills with Rev. Natali officiating. Burial at Sandy Hollow Cemetery, Philadelphia.

Calling hours are Monday 11 to 12 pm at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa prior to the funeral.

