Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot has North Country residents getting in on the gamble

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, the Mega Millions jackpot has become the Mega Billions jackpot.

It has risen to an estimated $1.35 billion payout.

Currently, the jackpot is the second highest in the game’s history and the chances of winning are pretty slim.

That hasn’t stopped folks in the North Country from rushing to stores like Stewart’s Shop for a shot at those riches.

The people we spoke to agreed that most of their prize money would go towards their family’s future, but their plans for the extra earnings differed.

One woman told us she’d be taking the trip of a lifetime.

“My daughter has always wanted to go to Disney World. We would definitely have a blast. We would definitely blow some, absolutely. Everybody says they would just put it in savings and not work, but of course we would do something silly, absolutely,” said Shannon Hargett, who bought two tickets.

There’s already been 25 drawings for the current jackpot. We’ll find out if there’s a winner at 11 PM, Friday, January 13th.

