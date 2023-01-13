No names named for Scott Gray’s vacated Jefferson County Legislature seat

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to Jefferson County’s open seat for District 13 on the legislature- no names are named.

That’s after Watertown City Councilmember Sarah Compo Pierce declined to move from council and be appointed to the legislature seat.

When asked, Don Coon with the Jefferson County Republican Committee didn’t provide any other names of people who live in District 13, in the City of Watertown, who may be interested in seeking the appointment.

