Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted.

The advisory affected the 500-800 blocks Proctor Avenue, the 200 block of William Street, the 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborne Street.

It was prompted by water main repairs in the 700 block of Proctor Avenue that cause little to no pressure in the area.

A lack of pressure threatens to allow untreated water and harmful microbes to enter the system.

