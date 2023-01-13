Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown

The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location.

It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton.

The property was purchased at the end of December for $345,000.

Now, interior renovations will start up. Watertown City Codes says that includes opening the space up, taking out some walls and doors, and building a new bar.

The hope was to open by Christmas, but now Owner Cheryl Chaif hopes to have the restaurant open by Valentine’s Day.

