Snow causes slippery conditions today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s pretty slick out there this morning.

Rain changed to snow as temperatures dropped overnight, causing icy and slushy conditions.

There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather advisory for the rest of both counties and parts of the Adirondacks is set to wrap up at the same time.

There’s a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Saturday for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Snow could accumulate from 1 to 3 inches or more where there’s an advisory and 3 to 6 inches or more where there’s a warning.

Friday’s temperatures will fall from the low 30s into the mid-20s by afternoon.

It stays cold for the weekend, so we’ll hang onto any snow we get at least that long.

It will be partly sunny and 20 on Saturday.

Sunday will be sunny and 25.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

We’ll likely lose our snow after that.

It will be in the mid- to upper 30s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with a chance of mixed precipitation all three days.

