TV Dinner: Pork Chop Cacciatore

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Cacciatore” means hunter in Italian. It’s a recipe that always contains onions, peppers, and tomatoes.

And, of course, Chef Chris Manning adds his own twist. He starts by breading pounded-down boneless pork chops with a mixture of parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, and flour. Just add a little salt and pepper and you’re good to go.

Pork Chops Cacciatore

- 4 6-ounce boneless pork chops, pounded to a half-inch thick

- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

- ¼ cup breadcrumbs

- ¼ cup flour

- 3 tablespoons olive oil

- ½ cup diced onion

- ½ cup diced bell pepper

- ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

- 2 tablespoons diced olives

- Pinch Italian seasoning

- ¼ cup dry red wine

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 3 tablespoons tomato sauce

- Shredded parmesan cheese for garnish

- Cooked spaghetti, linguine, or fettucine.

Heat oil in a medium-size skillet on medium heat. Mix the grated parmesan, breadcrumbs, and flour together, and dredge the pork chops in the mixture.

Sauté pork chops for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan.

Add onion, peppers, and tomatoes to the pan. Cook until the onions begin to wilt. Add the garlic and Italian seasonings and cook for 1 minute.

Add wine and tomato sauce and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes.

Serve sauce over both pasta and pork chops. Garnish with shredded parmesan, and chopped parsley or green onions.

