Watertown man faces possession charge in drug bust

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces a drug charge after police searched his Franklin Street apartment.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task force say 32-year-old Dejuan Butler’s apartment 307 at 114 Franklin Street has been the focus of an on-going investigation.

Police say they seized 120 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, $2,230 in cash, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Butler was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and arraigned in Watertown city court. Police say he was being held in county jail based on his criminal history.

Police say additional charges and arrests are pending as they continue to investigate.

