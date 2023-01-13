Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks.

Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on to their winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Rain changed to snow overnight, making for slick road conditions throughout the area.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service say a total of 6 to 8 inches of snow could accumulate where there’s a warning, and 3 to 6 inches in the advisory areas.

They say slippery road conditions could combine with poor visibility at times.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.