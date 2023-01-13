Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg

Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke.

Wilma was born on September 16, 1936 in Ogdensburg, New York, the daughter of Harry and Mary Ellen (Gruber) McCarthy. She was predeceased by her four siblings, her brothers, Edward, George, and Richard McCarthy; sister, Maureen Sarsfield; her parents; her step mother Dorothy; and one grandson, Jared Nelson.

Wilma was a 1954 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. She retired from the St Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a Program Supervisor at Northwood Manor.

Wilma is survived by her loving family who will miss her dearly. Her children; sons Wayne (Mary Jane) Nelson, Lake Keowee, SC, and William (Darlene) Nelson, Lisbon, NY, and daughters Mary Anne (Steve) Connell, Chesapeake, VA, and Michelle (Gary) Snell, Parishville, NY with whom she resided for the past 9 months.

Also survived by grandchildren; Emily Boettcher, Billy, Alaina, Tyler and Patrick Nelson, Nicole Bright, Megan Brown, Lucas, Emma, and Clare Snell and great-grandchildren, Isabelle Nelson, Riley and Brooks Boettcher, Will, Jack and Salem Nelson, Evelyn Davis, Mason Bright, Amelia and Piper Brown.

Wilma was blessed with many close friends whom she had come to know when she lived in the towers. They looked out for one another and the family is appreciative of the continued friendships, especially Marilyn Luzinski, Randy Harper and Carol Richter.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life this summer at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Frary Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Ogdensburg, NY.

Wilma was a proud, devout Christian, having dedicated her life to her Lord at a Kathryn Kuhlman Crusade in Pittsburgh, PA in 1972. Wilma enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, and was a Clemson Tiger and Syracuse Orange fan, and assisting her son, Bill, with his political endeavors. She cherished family gatherings, her daughter and son in laws Parishville Center Apple Orchard, her grand fur babies, and most recently enjoyed watching birds and wildlife.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to one of her favorite organizations, the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, (and ensure you purchase a raffle ticket at Expo time) or to an animal sanctuary or rescue of one’s choice.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

