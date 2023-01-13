Youth Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County

Reception Janaury 21,
At the Remington Museum in St. Lawrence County(Remington Art Museum)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Frederic Remington Art Museum announces the opening of its 39th Annual Elementary Art Exhibit with a reception on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. The reception is free and all are welcome.

The reception offers a chance to meet young artists—and some of their teachers—and is a great way to celebrate art education. The exhibition includes work by elementary students from schools throughout the North Country, including: Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Edwards-Knox Central School, Gouverneur Central School, Grant C. Madill Elementary School, Hammond Central School, Hermon-DeKalb Central School, Heuvelton Central School, Kennedy Elementary School, Lisbon Central School, Morristown Central School, and Parishville-Hopkinton Central School.

During the reception, admission to the Remington Museum is free, and the Museum will be open for visitors to explore, with dedicated staff and volunteer educators on hand for questions and answers. Sketching materials will be available in the Museum galleries for artists of all ages. The 39th Annual Elementary Art Exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery through February 19, 2023.

The Remington Museum would like to recognize the efforts of the teachers in developing these young artists, and in doing the extra work it takes to participate in this annual exhibit. Thank you, art teachers!

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The Museum is open year round. Current visiting hours through May 15 are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm and Sunday, 1 to 5 pm.

