Zoo New York Comes to the Library

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because it may be too cold to walk around outside at the zoo, Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is bringing a bit of the zoo inside.

This Saturday at 10 a.m., children ages 3-12 and their families can meet some creatures that live at Zoo New York by visiting the library.

Jamie Sloane from the library appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

Only 25 people total including guardians accompanying a child can attend this event. Seats will be filled on a first come first serve basis. No reservations will be allowed.

For more information, email jsloane@ncls.org or call 315-785-7709.

