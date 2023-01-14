Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”

To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill.

Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a month ago, and it’s popularity has stuck in the community.

“December 5th, we started. So we’re a little over a month into this and we’ve been running pretty steadily with three tournaments a week since then,” said co-owner Mike Langstaff.

Saturday afternoon, cars were lined up an down Rensselaer Falls streets with teams from all over the North Country ready to play.

To say this backyard sport is popular is an understatement. More than 50 teams from Canada and as far as Franklin County have showed up in Rensselaer Falls to play cornhole.

Cornhole has even started to hit the big screen. That has led some locals to become amateur competitors, hoping to take on professional cornholers.

“You know, you got your pros, your amateurs, and everything else. Especially if you’re more of an amateur like I am, you go up against a professional or a guy that’s really good, and you have to have that competitive spirit and try to beat them,” said Brek Murray.

In two weeks, the Seaway Honey Holes will host their first professional league sponsored tournament at their location in Rensselaer Falls.

If you’re a professional or starting for your first time, this club of cornholers welcomes all with a competitive spirit.

