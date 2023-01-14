Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, 66, of Potsdam

Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, age 66 of Potsdam, NY passed away on January 12, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.

Joe is survived by his son Alex Stone, daughter Shannon Stone, father Robert Stone, step mother Lynda Stone, brothers Robert “BJ” (Diane Morrill) Stone Jr., Carl (Melissa) Stone, Brian (Jennifer) Stone, Floyd (Sheila) Covey, Gary Stone, sisters Kimberly (Greg) Dashno and Valerie (Mark Belushi) Stone.

He is predeceased by his wife Pam Stone and his mother Nancy Stone LaCoss, maternal grandparents Hank and Eva LaCoss and paternal grandparents Carl and Ruth Stone.

Mr. Joseph H. Stone was born on December 20, 1957 in Potsdam, NY to Robert Howard Stone and Nancy LaCoss. He was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He played in a rock and roll band called Monolith for about 10 years. He then moved to the Tampa, Florida area where he met his wife. After she passed he moved back to the North Country and went to work for the ARC in Potsdam.

Joe had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed watching wildlife in the woods. He enjoyed listening to rock music and fishing.

Thoughts, prayers and condolences for the Stone family can be shared @garnerfh.com

