CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.

Larry was born in Watertown September 4, 1935, son of Howard Edward and Mildred (Loomus) Hockey. In December 1983 he married Cheryl J. Hockey in the town of Pamelia with Richard Baker officiating. Cheryl died in June 2013.

He worked as a crane operator for NY Air Brake, Watertown, retiring February 26, 1992 after over 25 years of service to the company. Larry enjoyed working on classic cars. He built a ‘64 1/2 convertible Ford Mustang that won several awards and trophies. He also built a ‘66 Mustang, along with a host of several other classic cars. Larry loved to tinker in his garage and helped many others along the way, keeping their cars on the road. After his retirement, he worked with his nephew, Ross, at Hockey’s Garage located in Ellisburg.

Larry is survived by his three children, Timothy, Clayton; Daniel, Watertown, and Sharlene Hockey Spina and husband Dennis, Fayetteville; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and five nieces and two nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ross Edward Hockey.

There are no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Larry’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

