Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, federal law enforcement said Baltimore was arrested in Davie after he took off from a bar after a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities said they used a fingerprint scanner to confirm Baltimore’s identity after he gave them a fake name and three fake identification cards were found inside his vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Baltimore is currently being held at a Florida jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
Covid Omicron Variant XBB.1.5
Highly infectious Covid variant is likely in north country, says doctor
Deferiet officials and residents heard a proposal Wednesday night to put a solar farm where the...
Former paper mill site could become new solar farm
Winter Storm
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison

Latest News

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35B Mega Millions drawing offers another chance at giant prize
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
A pair of North Country athletes signing letters of intent Friday to attend LeMoyne College.
Two North Country athletes sign letters of intent for LeMoyne College