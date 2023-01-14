Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges.

New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie.

They say Dawley was stopped for a loud exhaust and while investigating, troopers observed an object on the floorboard of the driver’s side. It was identified as a bundle of heroin.

Dawley was also in possession of two smoking devices with drug residue.

He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as multiple vehicle and traffic tickets. He is set to appear in Town of Oswegatchie Court in February.

