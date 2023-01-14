Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of Massena

Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of 14757 State Highway 37, passed away December 31, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

Ozzy was born on December 29, 1951, in Rome, New York the son of Mildred (LaMay) Davis and the late Oliver LaPradd. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He first married Marilyn Jock and was blessed with a son. He later married Carmella Empey on February 14, 2012 in Winthrop, New York.

Ozzy was a truck driver working for a time with Relco Trucking and Anheuser Busch. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #4 and their rifle squad. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a man of many trades.

Ozzy is survived by his wife, Carmella; his son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Jalene LaPradd of Warrensburg; his mother, Mildred Davis of Massena; his stepchildren, Edward Briel, Daniel, and McKala Briel of Massena and Carlena Wright of Massena; his grandchild, Neji LaPradd; step grandchildren, Zakyna Hurley and Akarie Powell; and many brother, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Ozzy was predeceased by his father and a sister.

A celebration of his life will be held January 28, 2023 beginning at 2:00 PM at the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post #4.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post #4 Rifle Squad.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories may be shared or condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

