Potsdam man faces up to 20 years in prison on child pornography distribution charges

Child pornography
Child pornography(MGN / Beyond Borders)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man could face up to 20 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

The United States Department of Justice, working with the FBI, announced they arrested 40 year old John Huckabey of Potsdam after he allegedly used a social media application to distribute videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between October 6 and October 31st, 2022.

Huckabey faces 5-20 years in prison, if convicted.

He made an initial appearance in Plattsburgh Federal Court and was detained pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
Winter Storm
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
North Country officials react to Hochul’s plans to change bail reform
Covid Omicron Variant XBB.1.5
Highly infectious Covid variant is likely in north country, says doctor
The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new...
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown

Latest News

In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop...
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather
Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a month ago, and it’s...
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
A pair of North Country athletes signing letters of intent Friday to attend LeMoyne College.
Two North Country athletes sign letters of intent for LeMoyne College