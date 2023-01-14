Potsdam man faces up to 20 years in prison on child pornography distribution charges

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man could face up to 20 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

The United States Department of Justice, working with the FBI, announced they arrested 40 year old John Huckabey of Potsdam after he allegedly used a social media application to distribute videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between October 6 and October 31st, 2022.

Huckabey faces 5-20 years in prison, if convicted.

He made an initial appearance in Plattsburgh Federal Court and was detained pending a detention hearing.

