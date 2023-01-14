Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage

Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY.  The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.

On January 1, 1982, he married the love of his life Katherine E. Gaffney in West Carthage.

Richard was a lifetime member of the West Carthage Fire Department. Charter member of West Carthage Benevolence Association, and Carthage Area Rescue Squad.

President of NNYVFA, Jefferson County Hazmat Team. Elks Lodge 1726, member of United Community Church, member of Girl Scouts of America, and provided CPR training with the American Red Cross.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy R. and Lela Davis, his wife Katherine E. Davis, brother Frank Davis and several in-laws.

He is survived by his sister Linda Ward, Carthage, sister-in-Law Billy Jo Davis, Alabama, five children:  Roy (Wanda) Davis, Theresa, Christine (Tommy) Bond, West Carthage, Heather (Francis) Briant, Adams Center, Matthew (Kelly) Canell, West Carthage, and Holly (Clarence) Bunch, Clinton Township, MI; 12 grandchildren Trisha, Tosha, Roy, Jacqulyn, Magen, Kane, Thea, Wyatt, Walker, Alexis, Damian, and Gabriel; 5 great-grandchildren Owen, Saphira, Bailey, Royce, and Ramesses. As well as many family and friends.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Canon Samuel P Lundy.

Memorial donations in Richard’s memory can be made to West Carthage Fire Department at 61 High St. Carthage NY 13619

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. Online condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

