Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away at Lewis County Health System Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Among her survivors are a son and daughter-n-law, Edward J. (Barbara Healy) Wormwood of South Mills, NC and two grandchildren. She is predeceased by two children, Michael A. Wormwood and Shelley Rumney.

Sherron was born on September 7, 1944 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Otis and Elizabeth Rowan. She worked for Bramon’s Manufacturing Company in Carthage, and later at Ames Department Store in Lowville. Sherron enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her friends and neighbors at Valley View Courts and going to the casino. She will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

