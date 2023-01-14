Two North Country athletes sign letters of intent for LeMoyne College

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was a special morning at Lowville Academy, as Mackenzie Ples signed a letter of intent to run both cross country and indoor and outdoor track at LeMoyne College.

This talented athlete also plays both soccer and volleyball for the Red Raiders, but says her passion over the last few years has become track and running. And LeMoyne is the perfect fit for her as she takes her talents to the next level.

”It means a lot. I chose LeMoyne for a lot of reasons. The coach, the team, just the school in general. I’m really excited,” said Ples.

Ples, who is 2nd in school history in the 2K steeplechase and qualified for the states in 2022, also runs the 800 and 1600, the 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 and competes in the triple jump for Lowville.

Lady Red Raiders Track and Field Coach Marjorie Rush says LeMoyne is getting an exceptional talent and student in Ples.

”LeMoyne is getting a disciplined, hard working athlete in Mackenzie. She’s been dedicated to her sport from 9th grade, even with a year of COVID. She participated in a virtual team that we had and posted amazing results for racing against no one,” said Rush.

Friday afternoon at Watertown High School, another special moment as Zach Kilburn signed a letter of intent to continue his swimming career at LeMoyne College.

Kilburn says with his mother a former Dolphin swimmer, continuing the legacy was a key in his decision to attend LeMoyne.

”When I went for my actual visit, I was welcomed with open arms and the team was all so nice. I felt like I fit right in with the family so it was a clear choice for me,” said Kilburn.

Kilburn, who’s specialties are the 100 backstroke and the 100 bufferfly, will be a perfect fit for the Dolphins according to Cyclones Swim Coach Tom Graban.

”Zach’s a very special kind of guy. You’re not gonna see him using his mouth to do any of his work. He’s very humble guy, he likes to lead by example, put the work in, very coachable,” said Graban.

Two North Country athletes taking their talents to LeMoyne College in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.