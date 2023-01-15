Constance “Connie” J. Villnave, 79, of Raymondville

Constance “Connie” J. Villnave, 79, of 46 Grantville Road, peacefully passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Constance “Connie” J. Villnave, 79, of 46 Grantville Road, peacefully passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Connie was born on September 4, 1943 in Potsdam, daughter of the late Glen and Cecile M. (LaLonde) Enslow. She attended St. Lawrence Central School and on May 29, 1964 she married Harold P. Villnave, Jr. in Norwood, NY.

She was a baker at St. Lawrence University from 1982 until her retirement in November 2005. She was a member of the Norfolk Wesleyan Church. She took great pride in her work and enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking and cooking. She also enjoyed shopping and visiting with family and friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her husband of 58 years Harold; her three daughters Robin and Stephen Barkley of Norfolk; Julie Bond of Phoenix, NY; and Tonya Villnave of Norfolk; her eight grandchildren Amanda, Brandon, Blake, Tyler, Codi, Hayden, Jasmine and Connor; and 15 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents Glen and Cecile, she was predeceased by two siblings June McCottery, and Ron Enslow.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-4:00 PM when a funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM. Burial will take place at Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made in Connie’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510 Potsdam, NY 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home

