CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lori Jo Neumann, 64, of Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Lori Jo was born in Alexandria Bay October 13, 1958, daughter of Floyd C. and Iris J. Reed Waterson. She was a graduate of LaFargeville Central School and had attended SUNY Morrisville. On October 10, 1987 she married Dean M. Neumann at the Omar United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Barton officiating. Dean died September 28, 2022.

She was a waitress at Foxy’s Restaurant, Fishers Landing. She wintered in Colorado and then Florida, where she met Dean. The couple returned to Clayton in 1991. She worked in the banking industry for Jefferson National Bank, later Community Bank, for Norman Jensen Brokerage, Wellesley Island, Fourth Coast, Clayton, for Rusty Johnson Masonry, and was a caregiver for AIM Services, Inc. She also waitressed at the Clipper Inn ever since returning to the north country.

Lori Jo was a member of Omar United Methodist Church, Fishers Landing Racing Club, and the American Power Boat Association. She was a supporter of SPCA of Jefferson County. Lori Jo enjoyed boating, attending races, the many people she met in the racing community, her Mandolin Island family, and life on the River. She was a member of The Annual Girls for over 45 years. She was an SU basketball fan, and loved being an aunt, especially following their sporting activities, and enjoying life.

She is survived by her mother, Iris J. Waterson, Fishers Landing; two brothers, Robert D. (Cynthia) Waterson, Wellesley Island and Ronald G. (Charlotte) Waterson, Fishers Landing; aunt Karen Reed LaFave; uncle Doug Reed; two nieces and one nephew, Kyra (Brian) McGrath, Reed Waterson, and Claire Waterson; and several cousins. Along with her husband, Lori Jo was predeceased by her father, Floyd, March 11, 2022.

A celebration of her life will be at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Lori Jo’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to TIERS, P. O. Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624 or a charity of one’s choice.

