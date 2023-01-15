Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage, died peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage, died peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. He was born on July 13, 1932, in Pinckney, NY in Lewis County to the late Dewey & Cara Lillian (Beadle) Murrock.

He attended No. 7 elementary school, which consisted of a local one-room schoolhouse, and high school at Lowville Academy, graduating in 1949. He served proudly in the United States Army from December 1952- November 1954, mainly seeing action in Korea. Following his discharge from the Army he and his wife operated a dairy farm in Copenhagen until 1986.

Married Norma M. Hamblin on December 4, 1954, in Lowville, NY with the late Judge Miller B. Moran, officiating. Mrs. Murrock died on December 21, 1998.

He was an avid bowler, participating in several leagues in Carthage and Watertown. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing, and after retiring from farming, did a lot of woodworking for his family and friends. He was a 68-year member of the Floyd Lyng American Legion Post #723 in Copenhagen.

Survivors include his daughter Janice M. Coseo, Sackets Harbor; His sons, Terry J. (Susan) Murrock of Watertown; Wayne D. Murrock (Companion, Debbie O’Dell) of Cicero; and Bruce W. Murrock of Strum, Wisconsin. Also 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with 1 due in March. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a brother, Bruce, as a child. A son, Garth E. in 1975, a grandson Michael in 1976, and a son-in-law Richard G. (Butch) Coseo in 2016.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will follow and be held in the Chapel at 2:00 pm with the Reverend, Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Tuggers Inn. Located at 544 NY-177, Copenhagen, NY 13626.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. To express a message of sympathy please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com

