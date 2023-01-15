NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down

WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down by a New York State Supreme Court Judge.

First reported by Syracuse.com, Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Health Department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in New York State Public Health Law.

The mandate is “null, void, and of no effect,” the judge said. He sided with Medical Professionals for Informed Consent, a group of medical workers impacted by the vaccination mandate.

The mandate protects people most at-risk for serious symptoms and the people who care for them, the state health agency said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“The requirement is a critical public health tool,” the agency said. “The State Health Department strongly disagrees with the judge’s decision and is exploring its options.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
Winter Storm
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
North Country officials react to Hochul’s plans to change bail reform

Latest News

Saturday Sports: Red & Black play the Palm Bowl in Florida
The Watertown Red and Black were in Orlando, Florida Saturday, facing off against the Tri City...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black play the Palm Bowl in Florida
The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather