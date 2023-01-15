Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, of Clayton

Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, Clayton passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, Clayton passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice.

Pat was born in Claverack, NY March 10, 1928, daughter of William Gibson Craib and Mildred Hull Craib. Her mom was the 1st female Superintendent of Schools in NYS. Her Dad was a surveyor and engineer who helped survey the North Pole while working with the Army Corp of Engineers.

She was a 1945 graduate of Berlin Center School, 1949 graduate of Sargent College of Boston University where she received her B. S. in Physical Education, 1953 received her Masters in Education from Springfield College, Springfield, MA. and her NYS Administration Certificate from St. Lawrence University.

She married Alvan A. Taylor on August 23, 1952 in Berlin with Rev. Paul DeMeurers officiating. Pat and Al Taylor’s marriage of 62 years ended with Al Taylor’s death on August 12, 2014.

Pat is survived by her five children, Justin A. (Debra G.), Alson H. (Kelly P.), Nancy T. (Frederick P.) Schmitt, and Matthew A. (Barbara W.), all of Clayton and Mark L. (Tamara T), Watertown, Meryl Boyce, AFS Sister ; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with her husband and parents, Pat was predeceased by her brothers; Roderick Hull Craib and William Hull Craib.

Pat began her career teaching at several schools, including Emma Willard School and Russell Sage College, both in Troy, NY, Classical High School, Springfield, MA, three years at Wakefield (MA) Junior High School, and was also the Women’s and Girl’s director of the Wakefield YMCA, MA.

In 1969 the couple moved to Clayton, NY. Pat taught at BOCES for two years, and retired from Thousand Islands High School in 1991 after many years of service to the district. She was a lifelong devotee of physical fitness and worked as a gym teacher and Athletic Director at the Thousand Islands Central Schools. She initiated and championed the elementary Olympics and Fun and Fitness Day. Pat taught water safety for the American Red Cross at the YMCA, Watertown, NY and was a member of the National Physical Education Committee of the US. Pat and Al rode their bikes to Clayton and back for over 40 years.

She was a member of the Boston University Twiness Society and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, being instrumental in the Good Citizen Award program, serving in various roles including the Chaplin and assisting in the creation of the Children of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was a life time member of the American Baptist Church ABC/USA serving in various capacities. She was a relentless recruiter of the American Baptist Women’s Ministries supporting women and girls. Her involvement with the annual rummage sale and the White Cross, which is a women’s service ministry that knitted scarves and prayer shawls for women in need were just a few. Her ecumenical outreach was her daily walk with the lord. The family hosted many River Baptisms, as well as church picnics on the family farm. Grama Pat wasthe first to look for the new couple or family and would often have them in their home for a meal after church. Her encouragement and support of young people was a priority. She served on the Committee for Ministry for years; a committee to help new ministers with the Ordination process. She was very active in the Clayton Council of Churches and maintained good relationships with all the local clergy for many years. She would welcome the time for a visitation in one’s home or hospital. Grama Pat loved kids and music. She taught Sunday School and helped champion VBS; (Vacation Bible School) as an outreach with the other local churches. She loved and supported all the music ministries for many years. When the ABC Church on John St. in Clayton moved to River Church, Gram Pat worked tirelessly to build support for removing the church bell from the old church, while raising funds to place it in its current location.

Pat and Alvan were nominated Clayton Citizen of the Year in 2002. She loved and supported all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was devoted to the family and attended countless sporting events and activities. She loved hiking, working outdoors, swimming, (most of the time with a bathing suit on). She loved kayaking, jet skiing, quilting and many other activities. She loved flowers, birds, trees, and the river. Her love of horses began as a young child and continued by establishing Taylor Morgan Acres. She would be happy to give anyone a ride who asked. She also had a horse drawn sleigh and wagons. There were many Clayton Christmas parades that she and family participated in while demonstrating her love of people and animals.

She loved people and loved God and had a heart of gold. Her life has been a legacy of Christ-like, unconditional love. She has shared God’s love, her time and compassion to thousands of people throughout her life. She was truly a shining light on the “greatest generation” who grew up during World War 2 and helped shape our country, culture, and community. “May all who come behind us find us faithful.”

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at River Community Church, 38844 Bartlett Point Road, Clayton, NY on January 28, 2023 with calling hours from 10-12. A service will begin at 12:30 with fellowship to follow. You can view it on facebook.com/riverchurchnny.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Pat’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, designated for the Patricia Taylor Scholarship Fund, supporting the traditional and nontraditional students that have demonstrated good citizenship.

