Saturday Sports: Red & Black play the Palm Bowl in Florida

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black were in Orlando, Florida Saturday, facing off against the Tri City Outlaws in the Palm Bowl.

Tri City would get on the scoreboard first as Dominique White connects with Mark Brown for a 31 yard touchdown: Tri City up 7-0.

The Red and Black tie it up later in the 1st when Jason Williams finds Keegan Queior for a 24 yard touchdown. 7 all after 1 quarter.

Just before halftime, Tri City takes the lead when White finds Homer Davante for a 20 yard touchdown: 13-7 Tri City.

On the last play of the 1st half, the Red and Black tie it when Williams and Queior hook up again: 13 all at the break.

Tri City beats the Red and Black 31-13.

On the high school hardwood, a Frontier League-NAC matchup at Watertown High as the Lady Cyclones hosted Potsdam.

In the 3rd quarter, Lola Buckley lays in 2 and the Lady Standstoners are down 32.

Mallory Peters answers at the other end for Watertown and Kimberly Dileonardo buries the 3 pointer from the corner.

Emma Brosell scores in transition, but Watertown beats Potsdam 62-29.

On the boys’ side, a Frontier League-NAC matchup in Lisbon as the Golden Knights hosted Indian River.

In the 1st quarter, Cooper Rutherford kisses 2 off glass: Lisbon on top 2.

Back the other way, Tim Hardy spots up and hits the 3: Warriors by 1.

Rutherford answers with a 3 ball of his own to put Lisbon up 2.

Nathan Rush gets the roll down low.

Lisbon beats Indian River 63-55.

On the college hardwood, Coach Joe Vaadi’s JCC Men hosted Clinton Community College.

In the 1st half, Ezike Ikechukwu drives the lane for the bucket: JCC up 3.

Then it was Ike-chuk-wu with the fast break bucket to put the Cannoneers on top 5.

Ikechukwu drills the pullup jumper as JCC goes on to beat Clinton 84-72.

In women’s college hoops from SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos met Thomas College.

In the 1st quarter, Joie Culkin posts up for the basket: Lady Roos by 2.

Emma Perez comes up with the loose ball and hits, SUNY Canton down 1.

On the break it was Culkin with the finish.

The Lady Roos beat Thomas College 81-58.

In the pool, the Watertown Invitational took place Saturday.

Watertown’s Xander Gaige would win the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. He was named the Swimmer of the Meet.

Watertown takes 1st place, with South Jeff 2nd, Lowville 3rd, Indian River 4th and Gouverneur 5th.

In Women’s ECAC hockey, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights were on the road, meeting Union.

Less than a minute in, Clarkson strikes as Brooke McQuigge dents the back of the net: 1-0 Clarkson.

Midway through the 1st, Gabrielle David lights the lamp: 2-0 Clarkson.

Clarkson blanks Union 7-0.

