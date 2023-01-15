Some sun on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as lows drop into the single digits.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Monday will be a nice sunny day with highs in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will we see the chance for a wintry mix come into the forecast with highs in the mid 30s. While we will likely see some freezing rain Tuesday it doesn’t look like much.

Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s with a 70% of rain and snow.

Thursday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the lower 30s with a 50% for rain or snow showers.

Friday highs will be in lower 30s with a 80% for snow showers.

Saturday is looking like a dry day with highs in the lower 30s.

