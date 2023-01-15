Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night.

Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.

While crews investigated, the odor started to intensify, causing them to evacuate everyone inside as a precaution.

It was determined a roof HVAC unit had malfunctioned. Crews were able to turn off the unit and then turn the scene back over to the store manager, who called a company in to check out the problem.

Also helping on scene were firefighters from Town of Brownville and Sackets Harbor.

The store has since been reopened.

