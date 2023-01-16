‘Amazing’ volunteer a source of comfort at Jefferson County Hospice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At Hospice of Jefferson County, patients may come and go but Sylvia Buduson is a constant.

“This is my 36th year,” she said.

Twice a week, she comes to stock the shelves, help the nurses, and offer a smiling face to residents and their loved ones.

Volunteering started as a way to keep herself busy.

“In 1987, my son was going in the Air Force, and I knew it was going to be a lonesome time for me,” she said

But it was also a source of closure, for Sylvia had lost her father and a younger brother. Then in ‘98 she lost her son, Daniel, as well.

“After Dan died, they said ‘Sylvia, you don’t have to come back in for six months, nine months, whatever you want.’ And I said, ‘I’m coming back next week.’ It helped me through my grief.”

With every visit, she provides the comforts she sought during her loss.

“I feel so good when I leave here because I know I’ve done something for somebody,” she said. They’re so receptive and so appreciative for the things you do. You hardly have to do anything for somebody and they appreciate it so much.”

“Sylvia is amazing,” said Nany Morrow, who’s director of volunteers at hospice. “I am so grateful she has been here and dedicated all these years to hospice. She is the epitome of a perfect volunteer. She’ll do anything, she’ll work events, she’ll sit with a patient, she is so passionate, and she’s just reliable. She is here because she wants to be here, and that compassion just shows through and that’s not something you can fake.”

Buduson says she certainly helps the patients but being there with them helps her even more.

“My mom always said life is short and the older you get the faster time flies and I’m 80 years old and she is right. You just have to do the best you can with the time you have.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.