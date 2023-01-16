Build a snowman at Frosty Fest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is inviting folks to build a snowman later this month.
Arts council executive director Maggie McKenna told us about Frosty Fest, a collaboration with the North Country Children’s Museum and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce.
The event is on Saturday, January 28, at Potsdam’s Ives Park.
Registration is at 11 a.m., judging is at 12:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m.
People are asked to bring their own props.
There will be prizes for different categories.
There will be a story time, s’mores, cookies, hot cocoa, and other hot beverages.
