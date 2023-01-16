Build a snowman at Frosty Fest

Build a snowman at Frosty Fest
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is inviting folks to build a snowman later this month.

Arts council executive director Maggie McKenna told us about Frosty Fest, a collaboration with the North Country Children’s Museum and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The event is on Saturday, January 28, at Potsdam’s Ives Park.

Registration is at 11 a.m., judging is at 12:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m.

People are asked to bring their own props.

There will be prizes for different categories.

There will be a story time, s’mores, cookies, hot cocoa, and other hot beverages.

Keep up to date on the arts council’s Facebook page.

