A daughter’s letter finds her mom the dress of her dreams

By Sandy Torres
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I swore I would never date again,” said Heidi.

Heidi Hitchcock is a widow, mother of three, and now a bride-to-be.

Her 13 year old daughter Courtney secretly wrote a letter to the bridal shop A Touch of Grace after the store announced it was giving away a wedding gown.

“I was shocked, I had no idea,” said Heidi.

Her daughter says she deserves the dress of her dreams.

“For the past eight years or so, she’s been raising us by herself, and where we are now is because of her, so I feel like she deserves all of this,” said Courtney.

“I probably wouldn’t have gone out and tried on a bunch, and picked out one that I really love,” said Heidi, “I’d probably just get something to just do it, so that we could just have it done, so it makes it that much more special.”

Courtney’s letter hit home for the shop owner.

“I’m a mom and a grandmother, so I have two daughters. So I put myself in her position, and the love that was in that letter was just overwhelming,” said Kathy Lettiere, Owner of A Touch of Grace.

But Heidi found love knocking on her door, and after many years of dating the groom, Matt, she thought it was time to walk down the isle again.

Heidi and her husband-to-be are set to be married later this year.

