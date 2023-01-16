JCC splits against North Country Community College

JCC splits against North Country Community College
By Rob Krone
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Jefferson Community College both faced off at home against North Country Community College on Sunday.

Eric Eastham hits the corner jumper in the first half of the men’s game. The Cannoneers are on top 29-27.

Then it’s Jordany Martinez driving the lane for the kiss off glass. JCC is down by 2.

Eastham hits the 3 from the top of the arc.

But North Country goes on to beat JCC 75-69,

In the early game, it was the Lady Cannoneers against North Country.

First quarter: Tori Moore drives the lane uncontested for the bucket. JCC is up 2.

Then its Kalyna Bryant going up strong inside for the bucket. JCC is down 1.

Paris Jones with the fake inside hits and is fouled. The Lady Cannoneers are down 4.

Daelynn Alcock gets the rebound and hits the reverse lay-in. JCC is down 4.

Moore hits down low and is fouled.

JCC goes on to beat North Country 70-57.

