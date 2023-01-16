Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg

Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.

Jenna is survived by her parents, Matthew Bromley and Bobbie Massey, of Rossie and Oneida respectfully; her brother, Caden Bromley, of Rossie; her half-brother, Josh Beutel, of Theresa; her maternal grandparents, Wanda Wingfield and Marvin Massey Sr. and his wife Kim, of North Carolina; her paternal grandmother, Donna Bromley, of Ogdensburg; her aunts, Vicki Kiah and her husband Doug, of Ogdensburg, Kathy Massey, of Watertown, and Jamie Scee, of North Carolina; her uncles, Marvin Massey Jr. and his wife Danielle, of Johnstown, NY, Christopher Bennett, of Plattsburgh, and Robin Massey, of North Carolina; her cousins, Jake, Heather, Angel, Mikayla, Aaron, Noah, and Cody, her godparents; Allen and Maryann Ashley, of Ogdensburg. She is predeceased by her cousin, Ethan Kiah and her maternal grandfather, Alfred Bromley.

Jenna was born on December 17, 1999, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Matthew Bromley and Bobbie Massey. She graduated from Hammond Central School in 2018. She worked as a cashier at Price Chopper Supermarkets.

She loved to read and write, painting, listening to music, playing video games, spending time with her friends and family, going out to eat, cooking, and watching Netflix.

