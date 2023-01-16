Mary T. Derouin, 62, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away on January 11, 2023 at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary T. Derouin, 62, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away on January 11, 2023 at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born on December 24, 1960 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Junior T. and Helen Mae (Premo) and attended school in Cape Vincent.

She married Roy C. Derouin on July 25, 2009 at their home in LaFargeville. Mary was a homemaker, she enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. She and her husband enjoyed walking in the Destiny Mall in Syracuse, attending the French Festival in Cape Vincent, and mowing the lawn.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Roy C. Derouin; her son Roy T. “Buddy” Derouin, LaFargeville, NY; two stepsons and a daughter in law, Richard and Kim Dreouin, LaFargeville, NY and James Derouin, Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Fred and Karleen Eveleigh, Camden, NY; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.

It was her wish to be cremated and her burial will take place in the spring.

Please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. Please go to www.dexterfuneralhome.com to make a donation or leave a friendly message on the tribute wall.

