Michael N. “Chooch” LaFrance, 61, of St. Regis, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Tsiionkwanonso:te surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

ST. REGIS, New York (WWNY) - Michael N. “Chooch” LaFrance, 61, of St. Regis, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Tsiionkwanonso:te surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born March 27, 1961 in Cornwall, Ontario the son of the late William and Margaret (Bush) LaFrance. He attended General Vanier Secondary School in Cornwall. Michael worked construction and held a heavy Equipment Certification and was a Truck Driver for many contractors throughout the years.

Michael enjoyed music and playing his bass guitar. He also liked fishing, gardening and would tinker with small engine repair. Michael was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits.

Michael is survived by his step-daughters, Sonya King and Sarah King, both of Akwesasne; 7 step-grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Bentley, Cypher, Jadelyn, Konner and Chelsy; four sisters, Sheila LaFrance, Carol LaFrance, Leona LaFrance, and Harriet Lazore all of Akwesasne; four brothers, Francis LaFrance and companion Brenda Francis, William (Hilary) LaFrance Jr., Derrick LaFrance and Jerry (Johanne) Jackson, all of Akwesasne as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Lionel LaFrance.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and Thursday 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

The family would like to thank the staff at Tsiionkwanonso:te for the excellent care Michael received. They would also like to thank MCA Ambulance Staff, MCA Medical Transport Drivers, MCA Home Care Nurses and Cornwall Dialysis Center and Dr. Horn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the Akwesasne Cancer Support Group.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.