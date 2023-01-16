Olney admits mistake - Wrong on tournament count

By Zach Grady
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A claim by Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney is being walked back on regarding how many tournaments are signed up to play at the Watertown Golf Club in 2023.

Defending his vote for Watertown to do the deal to own the golf course, Olney said recently on 7 News air that in 2023 the course had 32 tournaments booked. But that’s not true.

7 News spoke with Watertown City Manager Ken Mix who told us there are a dozen tournaments confirmed right now, but no contracts are signed.

“In my enthusiasm for what the opportunity is of this course, and what it offers us for a city for more revenue, I stated 32. Then I heard it was 16. I don’t mind saying I was wrong on that,” said Olney.

When asked why no contracts have been signed, Ken Mix feels the pending litigation, and uncertainly, could be leading to the hesitation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
Tyler J. Moroughan
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

Latest News

A bride-to-be's daughter secretly wrote a letter to the bridal shop A Touch of Grace after the...
A daughter’s letter finds her mom the dress of her dreams
The City of Watertown’s controversial $3.4 Million deal for the Watertown Golf Club spilled...
Watertown City Council members go back and forth over cyberspace while golf club deal remains on pause
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Watertown City Council members go back and forth over cyberspace while golf club deal remains on pause
Your Turn: COVID vax mandate, push for more childcare & a dedicated hospice volunteer