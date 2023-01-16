Olney admits mistake - Wrong on tournament count

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A claim by Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney is being walked back on regarding how many tournaments are signed up to play at the Watertown Golf Club in 2023.

Defending his vote for Watertown to do the deal to own the golf course, Olney said recently on 7 News air that in 2023 the course had 32 tournaments booked. But that’s not true.

7 News spoke with Watertown City Manager Ken Mix who told us there are a dozen tournaments confirmed right now, but no contracts are signed.

“In my enthusiasm for what the opportunity is of this course, and what it offers us for a city for more revenue, I stated 32. Then I heard it was 16. I don’t mind saying I was wrong on that,” said Olney.

When asked why no contracts have been signed, Ken Mix feels the pending litigation, and uncertainly, could be leading to the hesitation.

