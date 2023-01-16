Sackets Harbor’s rink returns for the first time since COVID-19

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - In Sackets Harbor, blades hit the ice as the village’s ice rinks returns for the first time since COVID-19.

Monday, many kids and their families were on the rink behind the Sackets Harbor Fire Hall. Some with hockey sticks and pucks.

The rink returning to the village is due to the work of the Town of Hounsfield and Village of Sackets Harbor Recreational Committtee.

They say it’s ready for everyone to enjoy.

“We put up this nice rink for our community so everyone can enjoy it. We’ve been patiently waiting for the weather to get cold enough so we can get some freezing temperatures. It also snows in April, so I don’t know if we’ll get that long out of it, but hopefully a couple of months and people can come out and enjoy,” said Max Mason, a recreational committee volunteer.

You can bring your own skates. However thanks to donations, some are available on hand for those who don’t own their own.

