State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man.

Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County.

Moroughan is 5′9″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known it have acquaintances in both Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

New York State Police ask that anyone wb=ho knows anything about Moroughan’s whereabouts, to contact 911 or State Police at Troop D Headquarters (315) 366-6000.

