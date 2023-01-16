Sunshine today & milder by afternoon

Friday morning weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s cold out there.

It will get milder by afternoon, but temperatures were mostly in the single digits to start off Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Luckily, there isn’t much of a breeze, so there’s no wind chill to watch out for.

It will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the upper 20s.

A low-pressure system moves in for Tuesday, bringing the possibility of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and mixed precipitation.

That continues Tuesday evening and lingers into Wednesday.

Roads could become quite slick, especially if they haven’t been treated yet.

Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a chance of snow Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Snow is more likely on Friday, but it probably won’t last all day. Highs will also be in the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a small chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid-30s.

