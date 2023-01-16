Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out

The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now. (Source: Lionsgate Movies via CNN Newsource)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A classic coming-of-age novel written for teens and older children is getting a big screen adaptation this year.

Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” hits theaters on April 28.

The story features 11-year-old Margaret as she is raised by a Christian mother and Jewish father. Because of her parents’ interfaith marriage, Margaret doesn’t have a personal affiliation with either religion.

First published in 1970, the book was notable for exploring the themes of religion with young readers, as well as common coming-of-age concepts like sex and relationships.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara. Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie costar, and the movie’s score will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
Child pornography
Potsdam man faces up to 20 years in prison on child pornography distribution charges

Latest News

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
Tyler J. Moroughan
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man